Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith acquired 63,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $814,272.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 1,526,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,034.39. This represents a 4.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter worth $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 105,075.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Sinclair has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.79 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

