Wall Street Zen Downgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Hold

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MORN

Morningstar Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $311.09 on Friday. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.07 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.25, for a total transaction of $2,155,062.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,495,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,598,311.25. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,144,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,116,000 after purchasing an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,168,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $111,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.