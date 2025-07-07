Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 41,058 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,232,150.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,283.16. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,347. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

