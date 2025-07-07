Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

