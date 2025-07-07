von Borstel & Associates Inc. Invests $27,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 639,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $202,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 19,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $358.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

