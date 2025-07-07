Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $80,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.