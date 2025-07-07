Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $393,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $203.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.48 and a 200 day moving average of $210.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

