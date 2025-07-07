Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

