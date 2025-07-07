PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

