Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $225,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $283.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.68. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

