Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,749,000 after purchasing an additional 69,955 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.