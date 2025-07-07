OLD Republic International Corp Has $45.25 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.8% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

