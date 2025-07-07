iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $65.22 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.