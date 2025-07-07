Capital Management Associates Inc Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 101.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 531,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 134,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.35 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.