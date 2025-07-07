Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 175,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,132,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

NYSE CRM opened at $271.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

