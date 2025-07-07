Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

AMGN stock opened at $298.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

