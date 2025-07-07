Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lowered by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.