Centennial Bank AR Has $191,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after buying an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after buying an additional 2,266,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after buying an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $125.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

