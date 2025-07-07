EULAV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.9% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $77,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,704,000 after acquiring an additional 256,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MSI opened at $424.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.72. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.17 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.