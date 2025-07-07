Eukles Asset Management Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $240,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

