Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $72.66 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

