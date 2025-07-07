OLD Republic International Corp Has $41.15 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,402,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,296 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 29,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 11,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

