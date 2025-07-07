A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 7,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.22. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.54). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $103,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 451.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 79,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 213.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

