Apex Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apex Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $185.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.