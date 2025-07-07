Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,981 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

