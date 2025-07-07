Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 66,195 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 2.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

