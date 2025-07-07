Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $215.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

