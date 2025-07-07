Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,652 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

