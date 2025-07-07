Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $8.51 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $531.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.34 and its 200-day moving average is $504.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.93.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

