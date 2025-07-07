iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.