Ciber (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Financial Contrast

Ciber (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ciber has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ciber and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciber 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innodata 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Innodata has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Innodata’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innodata is more favorable than Ciber.

This table compares Ciber and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciber N/A N/A N/A Innodata 17.53% 55.38% 30.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Ciber shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ciber and Innodata”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciber N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innodata $170.46 million 9.12 $28.66 million $1.04 47.08

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Ciber.

Summary

Innodata beats Ciber on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciber



CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client’s business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

About Innodata



Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services. This segment also provides a range of data engineering support services, including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that offers marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

