Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

