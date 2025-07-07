Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) vs. Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Critical Survey

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) and Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thor Industries and Champion Homes”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries $10.04 billion 0.48 $265.31 million $4.17 21.87 Champion Homes $2.48 billion 1.53 $198.41 million $3.42 19.35

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Homes. Champion Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.7% of Thor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Thor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Champion Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Thor Industries has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champion Homes has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thor Industries and Champion Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries 1 7 2 0 2.10 Champion Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Thor Industries presently has a consensus target price of $87.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Champion Homes has a consensus target price of $80.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Champion Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Champion Homes is more favorable than Thor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Thor Industries and Champion Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries 2.32% 6.15% 3.61% Champion Homes 7.99% 13.61% 10.03%

Summary

Thor Industries beats Champion Homes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

