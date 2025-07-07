Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SAP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31,239.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Shares of SAP opened at $302.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.61 and a 200 day moving average of $277.71. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $311.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

