iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,671,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.