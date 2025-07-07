1,481 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by J Hagan Capital Inc.

J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH opened at $283.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $285.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.65 and its 200-day moving average is $237.42.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

