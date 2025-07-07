Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $324,857,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $73,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

