NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Argus upgraded NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

Shares of NKE opened at $76.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

