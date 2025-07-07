Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.