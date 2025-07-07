Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 157 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LB Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 28,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

DFS opened at $197.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

