Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

