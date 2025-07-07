Planning Directions Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,753 Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Realty Income by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

