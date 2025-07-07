Callan Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $8,158,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,509 shares of company stock worth $277,648,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

