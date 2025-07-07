Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDN. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDN

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 207,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $171,834.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,469.28. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,628.50. This trade represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Radian Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Radian Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 735.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.