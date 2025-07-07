1,797 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $274.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.