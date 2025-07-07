Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 81.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Sanofi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $63,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

