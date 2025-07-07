Sandstorm Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,250 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 2,194 call options.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,489,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45 and a beta of 0.46. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 15.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,374,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,760,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,040,000 after purchasing an additional 237,955 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,281,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after acquiring an additional 816,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 913,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SAND shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

