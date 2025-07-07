Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $74.55 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $827.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.