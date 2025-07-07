Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Infini Capital Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Infini Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98,624 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 7.6% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Baidu Trading Down 0.1%

BIDU opened at $86.37 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

