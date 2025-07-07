Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 37,494 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,143,000 after buying an additional 5,814,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000,000 after buying an additional 4,071,484 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 739.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,241,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,843,000 after buying an additional 2,508,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,270,000 after buying an additional 1,919,506 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

